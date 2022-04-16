AYUDH distributes seed balls and saplings

As part of Vishu celebrations, AYUDH, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, distributed more than 2,500 seed balls and saplings among the students of Amritapuri campus.

The event, Vishu Thaineettam ‘22, was inaugurated by music composer and playback singer Gowry Lekshmi. AYUDH also relaunched Amritavanam project on the occasion. Brahmachari Achyutamrita Chaitanya, Dean, Amrita Darshanam School of Cultural and Spiritual Studies, Balakrishnan Shankar, Dean, School of Engineering, S.N. Jyothi, Associate Dean, Narayanankutty Karuppath, Principal, School of Arts & Sciences, and K. Sankara, Registrar, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, attended event.