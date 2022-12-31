Aymanam in Kottayam to become hub of women-friendly tourism network

December 31, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Visitors dropping in at Aymanam, a model Responsible Tourism (RT) village in Kottayam, will now be able to experience the backwater destination through the eyes of its womenfolk.

In line with a Kerala government plan to create a women-friendly tourism network in the State, authorities have embarked on a plan to redress gender balance in the tourism enterprise of Aymanam by showcasing women’s talent. The plan envisages turning the village as a hub of women-friendly destinations in Kottayam, which extends across a vast area from Kumarakom to Maravanthuruthu.

K. Rupesh Kumar, State coordinator, RT Mission, said Aymanam was selected for the project as about 80% of the RT units at the destination were already run by women. “With this, all elements of the tourism packages here, including accommodation, food and community tours, will be managed by women,” he said.

According to him, over 2,000 women from different parts of the State have registered to become part of the tourism network. Of this, about 1,000, including women from Aymanam, have already completed online training.

“The establishment of women-friendly networks that give women an equal voice in tourism is one of the key benchmarks for achieving the status of model RT destination. The programme also helps empower women at the grassroots level by highlighting what they do and sell,” added Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, the authorities have launched two more projects for Aymanam which also include a week-long cultural experience package. The village has also been included under the Agri Street project of the State.

Commenting on the new projects, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan said it would help bring the local centres of Aymanam to the mainstream. This will, in turn, create more employment opportunities.

The recently held Aymanam Fest, which highlighted the tourism, agricultural and cultural potential of the village, should be viewed in this context, he said.