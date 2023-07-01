Ayirur’s connect with Kathakali inspires a new movement in schools

July 01, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The experience of Ayirur Kathakali Gramam, a riverside village at Pathanamthitta known for its high Kathakali literacy, appears to be inspiring a wider movement of art appreciation.

Taking a leaf out of the village’s success in promoting Kathakali among the younger generation by establishing Kathakali clubs at lower primary schools, the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali Club is launching a similar initiative in 10 high schools across the district. These clubs aim at connecting a select group of students with different aspects of the art form including the literature, signs, rhythm, make-up and costume designs.

V.R. Vimal Raj, secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali Club, said these clubs would organise learning sessions by trained artists once a week. “This will help the children observe closely, think critically, and discuss respectfully – all key elements to appreciate the art,” he explained.

Among children

The new project, according to Mr. Raj, also takes a cue from the huge participation of schoolchildren in the annual Kathakali festival organised at Cherukolpuzha. “Students from 148 schools attended the Kathakali festival last year. In fact, just around 12,000 schoolchildren visit the venue here every year,” he added.

The programme will begin on July 8 with a Kathakali show by Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer, who will make her debut in the art form with a 20-minute performance as ‘Uthara Patni’. The official, a trained classical dancer, has been undergoing an intense training session in the art form for the past few days for the purpose.

70% of residents

In consideration of the rich Kathakali tradition of the Ayirur village, which recently adopted the official name of Ayirur Kathakali Gramam, the Cultural department has been running training programmes on Kathakali signs in all lower primary schools here for the past several years. According to the panchayat, around 70% of the local body’s residents, including its women and children, are well-versed with the basics of the classical dance-drama.

The classical art revived its old glory in Ayirur with the formation of a Kathakali Appreciation Forum in 1987, which later evolved in to the district-level Kathakali club.