Ayirur village renames itself to reflect its cultural heritage

March 25, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In the quaint hamlet of Ayirur, a river-side village in Pathanamthitta known for its rich Kathakali tradition, the classical art form thrives not just in its spirits but by its name as well.

The village, known for its unusually high Kathakali literacy, has now earned the unique distinction of reflecting this art heritage in its name as well. A proposal by the village authority to rechristen itself as ‘Kathakali Gramam’` has now received approvals from the Surveyor General of India as well as the Union Home Ministry.

Accordingly, the name of the village will be changed to Ayirur Kathakali Gramam in all revenue and survey records while its landmark post office at Ayirur South will be renamed as Kathakali Gramam P.O.

Ambili Prabhakaran, president of the local body, said the panchayat had unanimously passed a resolution to change the name about 13 years ago and the State government gave its nod to the proposal in 2019.

“The new name, unanimously taken by the Kerala Names Authority headed by the then Revenue Minister R.Chandrashekharan, has now received the requisite approvals from the Centre,” she said.

Plans are also afoot to establish a Kathakali museum near Cherukolpuzha in association with the State Tourism Department. An administrative sanction has already been accorded to the project, which is slated to cost around ₹1.5 crore.

Around 70 percent of the local body’s residents including its women and children are well-versed with the basics of the classical dance-drama.

“In recognition of its unique tradition, the cultural department is running training programmes here for kids to learn the art form. We are also looking to expand the continuing education programme on Kathakali signs to all lower primary schools in the panchayat,” she added.

According to V.R. Vimal Raj, secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Kathakali Club that spearheads the kathakali learning and performance events here, the village had long been a hub of artists in the Thekkan Chitta (Southern School), who popularised the Kaplingadan Style. The village has several disciples and followers of Guru Chengannur Raman Pillai Ashan – a torch bearer of the Kaplingadan style, he pointed out.

The art form, which had gradually begun to loose its sheen in the last few decades of the 20th century, revived its old glory with the formation of a Kathalakali Appreciation Forum in 1987, which later evolved in to a district-level Kathakali club. The seven day long Kathakali fest organised by the club on the banks of the Pampa at Cherukolpuzha has become a huge draw over the years, which also witness a huge participation by school children .