Ayinkamam cries out for water, roads

Ward 17 of Parassala grama panchayat can be accessed only through the Tamil Nadu side

Crossing the border into Tamil Nadu at Kaliyikkavila and moving a short distance along the highway, one can spot the arch for the Ambadi Sreekrishnaswamy temple.

A right turn there and some distance ahead is located Government Lower Primary School, Ayinkamam. The school is much like many such institutions with its partitioned classrooms, but it has the unique distinction of hosting the first booth of Kerala State for the local body elections.

Ayinkamam, Ward 17 of the Parassala grama panchayat, but in what perhaps can be called a quirk of fate or something else, it can be reached only from Tamil Nadu.

Though not too bothered by their location on the map, the lockdown a few months ago brought home to Ayinkamam its downside when the residents found themselves unable to reach Parassala town when the Kaliyikkavila check-post was closed, says Soman, an optical representative and a Bharatiya Janata Party supporter.

“We cannot go to Parassala, which we depend on for most of our needs, be it the panchayat, bank, or hospital, without touching Tamil Nadu. This ward is akin to an island, hemmed in by Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, we became isolated and suffered for long,” recalls Mr. Soman.

But that was then. On polling day, road and drinking water are some of the issues that are on top of the mind of the voters.

It is over an hour and a half since polling began, and the turnout has been anything but sluggish. In booth number one, of the total 1,160 voters, 89 had exercised their franchise by 8 a.m., a percentage of 7.67, says presiding offier Raja Singh. The school’s other booth is the second booth of Kerala.

The BJP had won the ward last time. This time, Sushila G. of the BJP is in fray along with Panchami N.L. of the LDF, and Mahilakumari of the Congress.

Panchami, a young candidate who is doing B.Com., says roads further inside the ward are in a worse condition than that in front of the school. The drinking water scheme has stalled, people are awaiting houses, and pension benefits are yet to reach many. There is lots more development that needs to be happen here, especially for the poor, she says.

Mr. Soman, though, is quick to point out that ward member P. Suresh did what he could, but the local MLA and the MP also need to do their jobs. Funds for the roads, he says, have been sanctioned, and works would get under way after the elections.

Congress citadel

This ward though is a Congress citadel, and many see the party wresting it back this time.