Ayaparampu Valiya Divanji chundan wins Champakulam Moolam boat race

Published - June 22, 2024 09:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Snakeboats competing in the Moolam boat race, considered the season opener, on Pampa river at Champakulam in Kuttanad on Saturday. . | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Ayaparampu Valiya Divanji chundan (snakeboat) rowed by Alappuzha Town Boat Club lifted the ‘Raja Pramukhan Trophy’ in the Moolam boat race held on Pampa river at Champakulam in Kuttanad on Saturday.

Nadubhagam chundan of Nadubhagam Boat Club finished runner-up, while Champakulam chundan rowed by members of Champakulam Boat Club finished third.

As many as six boats participated in the snakeboat category. Competition was also held in veppu ‘B’ grade category. Though associated with religious observances, the Moolam boat race is known for presenting a picture of harmony.

A large number of people had turned up on the banks of the river to witness the first race of the 2024 boat race season in the State. Prior to the race, representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board and others visited Champakulam Madathil temple, Mappilassery family and Kalloorkad St. Mary’s Basilica and performed rituals.

The Moolam race will be followed by several races across the region and other parts of the State in the coming months. The 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), the biggest of all, will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10.

The Moolam boat race was inaugurated by Thomas K. Thomas, MLA. .

