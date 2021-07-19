Ayanki linked to gangs in Kannur, says Customs

Accused actively involved in smuggling of gold through various airports in State

Arjun Ayanki, the second accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case had connections with well-organised gangs based in Kannur and was fully involved in the smuggling operation, according to the Customs.

The agency gave an account of the suspected involvement of Ayanki in the smuggling operations in a statement filed before the Economic Offences court, Ernakulam, while opposing his bail plea.

Investigations revealed that Ayanki was actively involved in smuggling of gold through various airports across Kerala and also in abducting carriers of other smuggling gangs. He used to threaten the carriers by using the names of two convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case.

Probe on

Investigation was progressing to verify the veracity of his claims regarding the role of the two convicts in the gold smuggling case, the Customs submitted.

As most of the witnesses and other abettors were also from Kannur, there was a high chance of the accused hindering the smooth conduct of the investigation by influencing the witnesses and tampering of evidence, it submitted.

The role of Ayanki in the Karipur case could have gone unnoticed, but for the vehicle accident involving the persons who were part of the gold smuggling operations, it said.

Party affiliation

The accused had used Facebook for attracting youth to his fold by claiming that he was an ardent supporter of a political party. The allegations raised against the accused were not merely based on the statement of the other accused.

Several new facts and evidences, which were unearthed during the investigation, were corroborated by the statements of others, including his wife and the other accused, it submitted.

The court has posted the case for orders.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of Akash Thillankeri, another person of interest in the case, was progressing at the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive).