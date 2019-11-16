Axe of Parashurama to get iconic niche

The legendary axe of Parashurama will no longer be a textbook fable. Senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas, who took over as head of Metal Industries Limited (MIL), Shoranur, is out to promote the axe of Parashurama.

It will soon get an iconic niche in Kerala along with Aranmula Kannadi and Chundan Vallam if Mr. Thomas’s plans go well.

Mr. Thomas said the MIL would diversify its production by making many more tools and implements of unique nature.

The axe of Parashurama will be the most prominent among them. But Mr. Thomas is promoting the axe of Parashurama not as a weapon, but as a souvenir. Visitors reaching Kerala can take back the axe of Parashurama as the State’s memorabilia.

Like Kukri dagger

Like the Kukri dagger of the Gurkhas and the Kirpan sword of the Sikhs, the axe of Parashurama too will become famous all over the world, according to Mr. Thomas.

Addressing a function at Shoranur on Thursday, Mr. Thomas said that he had plans to make the axe of Parashurama available so easily that anyone could place an order from anywhere through the Internet.

He is also reported to have commented that a weapon like the axe of Parashurama would be a must to cut something from the top. To cut or sever something on the ground, a long blade would be enough, but to cut something on the top, an axe was a must, he said.

Myth of Parashurama

The myth goes that Kerala was formed by Parashurama, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, by throwing his bloodstained axe into the sea from Gokarna. The axe landed at Kanyakumari and the land between Gokarna and Kanyakumari was raised as Kerala.