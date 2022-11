Awareness seminar on Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme in Kozhikode

Sessions would be beneficial for those who wish to start self-employment ventures, say organisers

ADVERTISEMENT An awareness seminar on Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme will be held at M.E.S. Auditorium at Mukkom on Friday. P. Jayarajan, vice chairman, Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, will open the sessions. Linto Joseph, MLA, will be the guest of honour. According to organisers, sessions will be beneficial for those who wish to start new self-employment ventures.

