Awareness seminar on Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme in Kozhikode

An awareness seminar on Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme will be held at M.E.S. Auditorium at Mukkom on Friday. P. Jayarajan, vice chairman, Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, will open the sessions. Linto Joseph, MLA, will be the guest of honour. According to organisers, sessions will be beneficial for those who wish to start new self-employment ventures.
