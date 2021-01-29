Awareness programme for civic body chiefs

Kerala State Food Commission (KSFC) chairman K.V. Mohan Kumar has said that the commission would focus on ensuring food security to the marginalised sections of people in society.

Speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme of the commission here on Friday, Mr. Mohan Kumar said that the civic bodies in the State had to play a responsible role in ensuring food security.

The programme was organised to sensitise the presidents of civic bodies in the district to the significance of the Food Security Act and various projects that come under the Act. Commission member M. Vijaya Lakshmi presided over the function.