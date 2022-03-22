Awareness programme conducted

Kozhikode

The Department of Social Justice, in association with Kerala Legal Services Authority and the District Probation Office, organised “Nervazhi”, an awareness programme for judicial officers and probation officers in Kozhikode on Tuesday. District Judge and Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority, P.Ragini, inaugurated the programme. She explained the importance of probation and the support the judicial system could provide to strengthen it. Judge K.E. Salih presided over the event, a press release said.