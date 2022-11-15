Awareness class on prisoners’ rights, duties held

November 15, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Taluk Legal Services Committee, Attingal, conducted an awareness class on ‘Rights and duties of prisoners’ for inmates of the Attingal sub-jail as part of a national awareness programme.

S. Sureshkumar, chairman, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Attingal, inaugurated the programme. Ajayakumar D.R., superintendent of the sub-jail, delivered the presidential address. Shajilal, a lawyer, led the awareness class. Lisharaj, also a lawyer, participated in the programme.