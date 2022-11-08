Awareness class held for women prisoners on rights and duties

ADVERTISEMENT

An awareness class on ‘Prisoners’ rights and duties’ was organised for the inmates of the Women’s Prison and Correctional Home, Attakulangara, here on Monday in connection with ‘Haq humara bhi to hai (We too have rights),’ a campaign of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to provide basic legal assistance to persons confined to prisons and child-care institutions on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

The class was inaugurated by District Legal Services Authority secretary and sub-judge K. Vidyadharan. Jail superintendent Sophiya Beevi S. presided. Kerala Victim Centre coordinator Parvathi Menon led the class.

The campaign which began on October 31 will end on November 13. As part of the campaign, DLSA representatives will conduct interviews with inmates of jails in the district and collect their details. These will be shared with the NALSA through the State Legal Services Authority.

Free legal services to the inmates, data collection of those who had completed their sentence and eligible for release and steps to file appeals in the case of those convicted will be taken up as part of the campaign. The facilities available for inmates will be reviewed and further programmes drawn up.