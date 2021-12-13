Awareness campaign against fake news

Move by General Education department

The General Education department will create awareness against fake news. Students and teachers will participate in the ‘Satyamev Jayate’ information-literacy activities as part of the Chief Minister’s 10-point programme.

The Educational Technology teachers’ clubs of the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) will organise the programme in the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sections. The programme would equip students to recognise fake news spread through social media, SIET Director B. Aburaj said.

In the first phase, training would be provided to teachers. Through them, the Satyamev Jayate module would reach all students.

Training would be conducted through videos that will go into aspects such as source of fake news, their risks, vested interests of those behind fake news.

District-level teacher training would be completed in all educational districts in the State on Monday and Tuesday. School-level teacher training would be completed on Friday.

Module

Teachers would introduce the information-literacy module to students next week. After the training, continuous programmes would be conducted for students, Mr. Aburaj said in a statement.