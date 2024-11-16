 />
Awards in memory of Bhaskaran Nair presented

Published - November 16, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court judge C.T. Ravikumar and former Kerala High Court judge R. Basanth share a light moment during the K. Bhaskaran Nair commemoration event in Kozhikode on November 16

Supreme Court judge C.T. Ravikumar and former Kerala High Court judge R. Basanth share a light moment during the K. Bhaskaran Nair commemoration event in Kozhikode on November 16 | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Supreme Court judge Justice C.T. Ravikumar said artificial intelligence could never substitute human intelligence in the judiciary. “Consider a case where compassion needs to be shown. It should come from the mind of a judge. At the same time, judges should know the pulse of the society,” he said at the K. Bhaskaran Nair commemoration and award function in Kozhikode on Saturday (November 16).

Pointing out that the Bar and the Bench should work hard together to render justice, Justice Ravi called upon lawyers to be sincere, study their cases well, and support the Bench in rendering justice.

He presented the K. Bhaskaran Nair memorial gold medal to Vismaya, who came out as the best student from Government Law College, Kozhikode, and joined the Calicut Bar. Also, Bhaskaran Nair memorial scholarship worth ₹10,000 each was given to Nivedita Gopi and Anupama Prasad, advocates of the Calicut Bar.

Earlier, former judge R. Basanth, who started his career as a junior to Bhaskaran Nair, in his address said that Nair was an excellent role model for young lawyers.

Presiding over the event, Calicut Bar Association president M.G. Ashokan said Nair was being remembered 22 years after his death, which proved how he influenced the minds of his contemporaries.

