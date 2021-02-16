Awards for performing artistes announced

The State Kathakali, Pallavur Appu Marar Vadya Puraskaram, and the Keraleeya Nritta-Natya Puraskaram, for 2019 and 2020 have been announced.

The State Kathakali award for 2019 has gone to Vazhengada Vijayan. The Pallavur Appu Marar Puraskaram has gone to Machad Ramakrishnan Nair, while the Keraleeya Nritta-Natya Puraskaram has gone to V.P. Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan.

The State Kathakali award for 2020 will be presented to Sadanam Balakrishnan. The Pallavur Appu Marar Puraskaram for 2020 has gone to Keezhkoottu Aniyan Marar. The Nritta-Natya Puraskaram has gone to Vimala Menon.

All three awards comprise a purse of ₹1 lakh, plaque, and citation.