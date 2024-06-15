GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awards for M.N. Karassery, K.A. Beena

Published - June 15, 2024 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Writer and orator M.N. Karassery has won the Basheer Balyakalasakhi Award instituted by the Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Smaraka Samithi for senior writers, while columnist and writer K.A. Beena won the Basheer Amma Malayalam Award instituted by the Basheer Amma Malayalam Literary Collective.  

A jury comprising Dr. M.M. Basheer as chairman and Kiliroor Radhakrishnan as convenor selected the awardees. The awards will be presented by former Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran at Federal Nilayam at Thalayolaparamnu on July 5 at 10 a.m. The awards carry a cash prize of ₹10,001 each, besides a memento and a citation.

