Awards for children’s literature announced

Thiruvananthapuram

13 January 2022 21:18 IST

The Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature has announced its awards for 2021.

Writer Sethu has bagged the award in the Story/Novel category for his work Appuvum Achuvum. In the category of poetry, Madavaoor Surendran has been selected for the award for his work Pattupathayam.

Pradeep Kannankode bagged the award for Sasthrathinte Kaliyarangil in the drama segment. Manoj Azheekkal secured the award in the informative literature category for Achuvinte Aamakunjungal.

Saga James bagged the award for retelling Birbal Kathakal.

Sudheer Poochali secured the award for Manushyahormonukalude Vismayam in the science category.

In the biography/autobiography segment, C. Rahim won the award for Salim Ali – Indian Pakshisasthrathinte Pithavu.

Roshan secured the award for his illustrations in Anayum Poochayum.

The award in the picture book category went to Prasanthan Muringeri for Kolumuttayi Ding Ding.

In the book design category, the award was secured by Janu and Sreelesh Kumar for Ini Cheyyulatto.

The first edition of children’s books published in 2018, 2019, and 2020 were considered for the award, which includes a purse of ₹20,000, citation, and certificate.