October 07, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Kozhikode

The awards for the best designers instituted by the Licensed Engineers and Supervisors’ Federation (LENSFED) for engineers in the district, were given away on Friday. Architect G. Sankar distributed the prizes to Mohammed Salih (Residential category) and K. Sandeep (Non-residential category) in an event presided over by district president of LENSFED P.J. Judeson. A discussion on ‘How constructions influence the locality’ was held on the occasion.