Awards for best cooperatives in the State announced

June 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rameshan Paleri, president, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-Operative Society Limited, has been chosen for the Robert Owen Award for the best cooperative member, instituted by the State Department of Cooperation.

Mr. Owen is regarded as the founder of the cooperative movement. Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan on Friday announced the awards for best cooperatives in the State, to be presented on International Day of Cooperatives at the Sahakarana Bhavan in the capital on Saturday.

The awards are given in 10 categories with the winner in each category getting a prize money of ₹1 lakh and citation, while the second and third place winners get ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 each. The Kollam District Cooperative Hospital has been chosen for the Cooperation Minister’s special award.

The Chungathara Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram district has been chosen for the Excellence Award for its interventions in the agricultural sector and increasing the earnings of the rural populace.

The Karivellur Service Cooperative Bank Limited in Kannur was chosen for the award for the best agricultural loan cooperative society. The Kadakkal and Kathiroor service cooperative banks shared the second place, while the Cheruthazham bank won the third place. The Kottayam Cooperative Urban Bank Limited has been chosen for the award for the best urban cooperative bank.

The Kanayannur Taluk Service Agricultural Rural Cooperative Bank has been chosen for the award for the best primary agricultural cooperative. The Malappuram Aided Teachers’ Cooperative Limited won the award for the best employees cooperative. The Vellora Women’s Service Cooperative Limited won the award for the best women’s cooperative. The Vellichira Scheduled Caste Service Cooperative Society Limited won the award for the best SC/ST cooperative while the Mannarkkad Cooperative Educational Society Limited won the award for the best cooperative society in the education category.

The North district Cooperatives and Marketing Society Limited in Kozhikode won the award for the best marketing cooperative and Kalikavu Rural Cooperative Society Limited won the award in the miscellaneous category.