Awarding system expected to foster research

The institutionalisation of a framework to determine the best study departments in universities is expected to foster research in the State and identify inadequacies that hinder output.

The State Budget has announced the setting up of an awarding system for the highest-ranking departments from the domains for science, arts and literature, and social studies.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has been designated the nodal agency for the exercise. The budgetary allocation of ₹20 crore will encompass the institution of the awards, and the creation of necessary posts and infrastructure that are required for the purpose. Along with the Chancellor’s award to identify the best-performing universities and the Kairali award for researchers, the newly-announced recognition for departments will incentivise the functioning of universities across all academic levels, according to council member secretary Rajan Varughese.

The council will soon evolve the parameters for the award and constitute a jury panel comprising of eminent academicians.

The Higher Education Department will also renew its efforts to identify the best research scholars for the Kairali award