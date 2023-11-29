ADVERTISEMENT

Award to be presented to writer C. Radhakrishnan

November 29, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Mohammad Jaber Abualhayjaa will be the chief guest at the Shihab Thangal Karma Sreshta Award ceremony organised by the Malappuram-based Shihab Thangal Study and Research Centre in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikkali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the event at Hotel Hyson Heritage in Kozhikode 3.30 p.m. at which the award will be presented to writer C. Radhakrishnan. The award carries a purse of ₹50,000, a memento, and a citation. Syed Munavarali Shihab Thangal, the chief patron of the research centre, will preside over the function.

