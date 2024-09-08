ADVERTISEMENT

Award presented to Sreekumaran Thampi

Published - September 08, 2024 05:59 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Noted lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi received the Legend of Honour award instituted by the Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association here on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The award, which was given at the 30th anniversary of the federation, carried a purse of one lakh, citation and memento. He received the award from senior filmmaker Joshiy. 

Mr. Joshiy hoisted the flag marking the start of the anniversary celebrations of the association in the morning. Filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad, B. Unnikrishnan, Lal, actor Aparna Balamurali attended.

A symposium on the ‘changing film appreciation’ was held on the occasion. Cultural programmes were held in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US