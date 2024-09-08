GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Award presented to Sreekumaran Thampi

Published - September 08, 2024 05:59 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Noted lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi received the Legend of Honour award instituted by the Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association here on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

The award, which was given at the 30th anniversary of the federation, carried a purse of one lakh, citation and memento. He received the award from senior filmmaker Joshiy. 

Mr. Joshiy hoisted the flag marking the start of the anniversary celebrations of the association in the morning. Filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad, B. Unnikrishnan, Lal, actor Aparna Balamurali attended.

A symposium on the ‘changing film appreciation’ was held on the occasion. Cultural programmes were held in the evening.

