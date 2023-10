October 21, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that the Indian government did not support war whether it be in West Asia or in Ukraine.

Presenting the Sarga Prathibha Award to playback singer G. Venugopal during the Navarathri Sargotsavam in Kozhikode on Friday, the Minister said India would not support the killing of innocent people, and that the nation believed in peace.