Award instituted for South Asian artists part of Kochi Muziris Biennale

A South Asian artist participating in the Kochi Muziris Biennale now stands a chance to win the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation-Kochi-Muziris Biennale (DBF-KMB) Award, which is a new, multi-year exhibition and lecture programme that brings together the Hayward Gallery, the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation and the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The DBF-KMB Award will grant an emerging South Asian artist participating in the biennale the opportunity to present their first institutional solo show in the UK at Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space. The first recipient will be chosen from the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, curated by artist and writer Shubigo Rao and titled In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire, opening in Kerala, India on December 12, 2022, according to a press note shared by Bose Krishnmachari, president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The DBF-KMB Award has been created with the aim of supporting artists at a crucial juncture in their professional development while creating a new pathway for cultural exchange between South Asia, the UK and Europe, said the release.

Every alternate year and between biennales, the Hayward Gallery will also host a public programme titled “The Durjoy Bangladesh Lecture Series.” Co-curated with the Kochi Biennale Foundation, these talks will draw on the Biennale’s legacy by featuring leading artist-curators and creative practitioners from the South Asian region.