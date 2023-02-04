Award for IBS founder V.K. Mathews

February 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

V.K. Mathews, founder and executive chairman, IBS Software, has been conferred the Hurun Industry Achievement Award 2022. The award was presented to Mr. Mathews at a function held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mr Mathews was nominated for the award on the basis of the research made by the Hurun global team. Rupert Hoogewerf, global chairman, Hurun Report, and Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD, Hurun India, were present on the occasion.

Set up in 1997 at Technopark, Trivandrum, IBS Software now employs over 3,500 staff from 30 different nationalities. The company competes with some of the biggest names in the global travel, transportation & logistics industry, and serves some of the best airlines, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, top oil and gas companies, and travel distributors hotel groups in the world.