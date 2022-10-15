Tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman, who made fruitful interventions for the conservation of indigenous paddy seeds, has been selected for the Raikya Rishi Award instituted by the Indian Reiki Association. The award comprising a sculpture and citation will be presented to him at a function to be held at Alakapuri Auditorium in Kozhikode on October 24.
Award for tribal farmer for conserving indigenous paddy seeds
