Award for theatre artiste
Kozhikode
Theatre artiste and singer Manikandan Thavanur has been selected for the Kalamanikya award instituted by Kozhikode-based Folk Art Research Centre in memory of actor-singer Kalabhavan Mani. The award consists of ₹10,001, a citation and memento and will be presented at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 4.30 p.m. on March 8, a press release said.
