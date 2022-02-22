Kerala

Award for theatre artiste

Kozhikode

Theatre artiste and singer Manikandan Thavanur has been selected for the Kalamanikya award instituted by Kozhikode-based Folk Art Research Centre in memory of actor-singer Kalabhavan Mani. The award consists of ₹10,001, a citation and memento and will be presented at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 4.30 p.m. on March 8, a press release said.


