Award for Tessy Thomas
Tessy Thomas, Scientist & Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been selected for this year's 'APJ Award' instituted by the Noorul Islam University and NIMS Medicity. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the award to her at the NIMS Medicity on July 19, a statement said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.