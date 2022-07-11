Kerala

Award for Tessy Thomas

Tessy Thomas, Scientist & Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been selected for this year's 'APJ Award' instituted by the Noorul Islam University and NIMS Medicity. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the award to her at the NIMS Medicity on July 19, a statement said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2022 9:44:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/award-for-tessy-thomas/article65628397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY