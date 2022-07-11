Award for Tessy Thomas

Tessy Thomas, Scientist & Director General (Aeronautical Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been selected for this year's 'APJ Award' instituted by the Noorul Islam University and NIMS Medicity. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the award to her at the NIMS Medicity on July 19, a statement said.