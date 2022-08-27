Award for Subhash Chandran’s novel Samudrashila

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 27, 2022 18:41 IST

Samudrashila, a novel by Subhash Chandran, has won the M. Sukumaran Memorial Literary Award for the year 2021.

The award is instituted by the M. Sukumaran Foundation and carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 and citation. The foundation was formed in 2019 by M. Sukumaran's family and the officers' and pensioners' organisations of the Accountant General's Office, Thiruvananthapuram.

Best known for his intense, insightful short stories and novels, M. Sukumaran had been employed at the AG's Office before he was dismissed in 1974 for his involvement in organisational activities. The Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer had passed away in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

Subhash Chandran has been selected for the award by a panel consisting of Prabha Varma, R. Parvathi Devi, V.N. Murali, and Pramod Payyannur.

The award will be presented to Mr. Chandran, who is best known for his novel Manushyanu Oru Aamukham and well-crafted short stories, in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of September, the foundation has said.

