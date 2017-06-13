E. Sreedharan selected for Nanniyode Rajan award

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) Principal Adviser E. Sreedharan has been selected for the year’s Nanniyode Rajan Memorial Award, instituted by the Milma Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) in memory of its former chairman.

Dairy Development Minister K. Raju will present the award at a ceremony to be held soon after the 31st annual general meeting of the union on Wednesday. TRCMPU chairman Kallada Ramesh said ‘Metroman’ had been selected for the award for his contributions to the development of the country.

The award consists of a purse of ₹25,000 and a trophy, he added.

The previous recipients of the award, instituted in 2008, included E. Chandrasekharan Nair, Prayar Gopalakrishnan, V. Kurian, M.S. Swaminathan, P.J. Joseph, Vakkom B. Purushothaman, K.C. Joseph, and C. Divakaran.

The Koyivila Vijayan Memorial trophy and cash award for the best milk producers’ cooperative society will be presented to the Vechuchira milk producers’ cooperative society in Pathanamthitta.

J.S. Saju of the Uchakkada milk producers’ cooperative society will given the V. Bhaskaran Nair Memorial cash award at the ceremony.