June 11, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - KOCHI

Soor Mandir, Odisha, has chosen Soorya Krishnamurthy for Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contributions to popularising Odissi in Kerala and South India, and for overall contributions to arts in the past 50 years. The award, carrying a citation and a cash prize of ₹25,000 will be presented at Raja Mahotsaba in Cuttack on June 15.