GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Award for short film made by Attappady tribal children

February 02, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A short film made by the children of APJ Abdul Kalam Tribal International Residential School at Attappady has won accolades in a film festival on child rights organised by Educo India and the Department of Media Sciences at Anna University, Chennai.

The 5.16-minute film titled Missing Chapter was chosen for its gripping theme: should students be encouraged to ask questions about sensitive important matters?

The film made under the banner of the Student Media Lab has a group of students and teachers acting in it. Scripted by V. Guru Ramesh and directed and edited by Mankekandan P., Missing Chapter exposes a trend seen among a section of teachers to discourage students from asking sensitive questions.

The film shows how a class teacher, with the support of the school Principal, alienates a group of students for asking questions about human reproduction. The teacher cleverly skips the chapter and avoids explaining details about human reproduction. The questions raised by the students, according to the teacher and the Principal, are stupid and unnecessary.

Even when underscoring the importance of imparting sex education among adolescent children, the film reminds the teachers of their responsibility in addressing the doubts among children. The film ends on a positive note when the children’s parents decide to take on the teachers legally.

The school authorities and the children will receive the award for the film at a function to be held at Anna University campus on February 6.

Students Sinimol has done the lead role, when her friends Niteesh, Akash, and Darneesh have played supporting roles.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.