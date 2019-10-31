Award for philanthropist

Homoeopathic doctor and philanthropist K.P. Nandakumar has won this year’s Sasthaaram Award instituted by the Thamarakkulam Sri Sabarimala Ayyappa Swami temple, Vadakkanthra.
A jury comprising playback singer Unni Menon, filmmakers M. Padmakumar and V.A. Shrikumar Menon chose Dr. Nandakumar for the award considering his contributions to the art and socio-cultural realms.
Dr. Nandakumar is reported to have taken care of nearly four lakh people in the past 25 years of his service.
Mr. Unni Menon said here on Wednesday that the award comprising ₹25,000, a citation and a plaque would be presented at a function to be held on December 22.
Temple officials said that the Sasthaaram Award was instituted in 2015 with the intention of honouring those who contributed to the art and socio-cultural fields in Palakkad.
