Award for outstanding research contributions presented

The prestigious Mauritz Bonow Award for Young Scholars was presented at the valedictory ceremony of the International Cooperative Conference in Kozhikode on October 18 (Friday).

The award recognises outstanding research contributions by young scholars in the field of cooperative studies, in honour of Mauritz Bonow, the Swedish cooperator who initiated activities of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) in India during the 1960s.

Stefan Tortorici from Italy bagged the first prize for his study on ‘Digital Capitalism and Platform Cooperatives’. The second prize went to Kanchan Koner for her paper titled ‘Mapping the Research Landscape on Cooperative Marketing in Agriculture: A Bibliometric Study.’

Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam (VPMS), a women’s cooperative group based in Chennai, won the first prize in Coop Pitch 2024, a highlight of the conference. Comprising around 400 women autorickshaw drivers, VPMS is dedicated to empowering women through economic opportunities while ensuring their safety and fostering a supportive community.

The second prize was awarded to Raftech Solutions, founded by Akshay Jadhav, Tishya Sambodhi, and Prachi Sable. Raftech Solutions is a seaweed cooperative supporting seaweed cultivators and fisherfolk in Maharashtra.