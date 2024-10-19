ADVERTISEMENT

Award for N.K. Jayakumar, Venkitesh Ramakrishnan

Published - October 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Awards for the years 2023 and 2024, instituted by the LAW Trust, will be presented to former Vice-Chancellor of National University of Advanced Legal Studies N.K. Jayakumar and journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan respectively.

The recipients of the awards, each comprising a statuette, citation and a cash award of ₹50,000, have been chosen by a jury that included trust chairman P. Santhosh Kumar, Kerala Legislative Assembly secretary N. Krishnakumar, Kerala Bar Council member Joseph John and Dinakaran Meenamkunnu.

The awards will be presented on the occasion of the National Law Day on November 26.

CONNECT WITH US