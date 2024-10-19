GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Award for N.K. Jayakumar, Venkitesh Ramakrishnan

Published - October 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Awards for the years 2023 and 2024, instituted by the LAW Trust, will be presented to former Vice-Chancellor of National University of Advanced Legal Studies N.K. Jayakumar and journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan respectively.

The recipients of the awards, each comprising a statuette, citation and a cash award of ₹50,000, have been chosen by a jury that included trust chairman P. Santhosh Kumar, Kerala Legislative Assembly secretary N. Krishnakumar, Kerala Bar Council member Joseph John and Dinakaran Meenamkunnu.

The awards will be presented on the occasion of the National Law Day on November 26.

Published - October 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.