Award for lawyer T.P. Ramchandran‘s novel Cherumb Amsam Desam

Cherumb Amsam Desam, a novel penned by lawyer T.P. Ramchandran, has won the Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai Memorial Literary Excellence Award instituted by the Calicut Bar Association. It was adjudged winner by a panel of three writers. The award comprising a purse of ₹30,000 and a citation will be conferred on the winner in the third week of November. According to Bar Association leaders, the award, presented once in three years, was instituted with an aim to encourage the best writers among lawyers.