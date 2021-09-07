Kerala

Award for KITE YouTube channel

KITE Victers channel that has the maximum number of YouTube subscribers among government institutions has received the ‘Golden Play Button’ recognition.

YouTube gives the award after examining the originality of content of channels with more than 10 lakh subscribers.

KITE Victers’s YouTube channel, itsvicters, through which the First Bell digital classes are shown has 32.3 lakh subscribers at present, a statement from KITE said. It had earlier received the Silver button.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty unveiled the Golden Play Button received by KITE Victers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 10:52:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/award-for-kite-youtube-channel/article36348195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY