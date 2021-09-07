Award for KITE YouTube channel

‘Golden Play Button’ recognition for its channel itsvicters

KITE Victers channel that has the maximum number of YouTube subscribers among government institutions has received the ‘Golden Play Button’ recognition.

YouTube gives the award after examining the originality of content of channels with more than 10 lakh subscribers.

KITE Victers’s YouTube channel, itsvicters, through which the First Bell digital classes are shown has 32.3 lakh subscribers at present, a statement from KITE said. It had earlier received the Silver button.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty unveiled the Golden Play Button received by KITE Victers.