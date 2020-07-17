Award for Kannur shrimp farmer

T. Purushothaman, a shrimp farmer from Payyannur, has bagged the Jagjivan Ram Innovative Farmer Award instituted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has declared the award online during the 92nd foundation day of the ICAR.
Mr. Purushothaman has been selected for the award for his outstanding contributions to the development of diversified aquaculture practices utilising technological advancements.
The award comprises a cash award of ₹50,000 and a citation.
An experienced aqua-farmer, Mr. Purushothaman with support from the Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture (CIBA), Chennai, focussed on farming indigenous species following scientific principles and adopting various technologies, which helped him develop innovative practices such as zero water exchange system in indigenous shrimp farming and multi-trophic species diversification.
