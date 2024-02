February 12, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM), Kozhikode, has won the Sheikh Ansari memorial social excellence award instituted by Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre in memory of late religious scholar and philanthropist Sheikh Abdulla Ibrahim Ansari. IPM was selected for the award considering its indomitable presence in the field of palliative care and related trainings for three decades. The award comprises ₹2 lakh and a citation, a press release said.