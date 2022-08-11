Kerala

Award for Innu little magazine

Innu inland magazine editor Manambur Rajanbabu receiving the Nurungu Little Magazine Award from Thrissur Corporation standing committee chairman P.K. Shajan at Cheroor near Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM August 11, 2022 20:43 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:44 IST

The Innu capsule magazine being published from Malappuram for over four decades has won the Nurungu Little Magazine Award instituted by the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham’s Thrissur region.

The award was instituted in memory of Madhu Nurungu and M.M. Sethumadhavan.

Innu magazine editor and poet Manambur Rajanbabu received the award from Thrissur Corporation standing committee chairman P.K. Shajan at a function held at Cheroor near Thrissur on Wednesday. Poet C.V. Ravunni presented the citation.

Innu inland magazine has won many accolades, including the Limca Book of Records Award in 2017 and the Malayalam Book Development Council Award in 1988.

Thousands of Malayalis living in different parts of the country have been getting this inland magazine every month virtually free since December 1981. According to Mr. Rajanbabu, no Malayalam writer who lived in the last four decades has gone without contributing to the magazine.

