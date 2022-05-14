Award for green initiatives

Kozhikode

The OISCA Kozhikode chapter has decided to reward the environment organisations in Kozhikode district which conduct unique and effective programmes for the forthcoming World Environment Day on June 5. Interested organisations may submit a detailed report of their programme with photographs before June 12 to Jayaprashanth Babu, president, OISCA International, Kozhikode District Chapter, UKS Road, Kozhikode-673001. For details contact 9447023684.