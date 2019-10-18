Award for Ghazal singer

Malayali Ghazal singer Sunitha Nedungadi has won the Global Human Peace University’s best singer award for the year. She won the award in recognition of her performances across the world.

She has performed across the country and abroad, including in Malaysia, Singapore and the Arabian Gulf. She received the award from poet N. Jeevanathan at a function held in Chennai last week. The programme was held in association with the People Forum of India and the Bharat Sevak Samaj.

Ms. Sunitha said she was excited to receive the award. One singer from each south Indian State was chosen for the award. “It’s a big honour,” she said.