Kerala

Award for Ghazal singer

more-in

Malayali Ghazal singer Sunitha Nedungadi has won the Global Human Peace University’s best singer award for the year. She won the award in recognition of her performances across the world.

She has performed across the country and abroad, including in Malaysia, Singapore and the Arabian Gulf. She received the award from poet N. Jeevanathan at a function held in Chennai last week. The programme was held in association with the People Forum of India and the Bharat Sevak Samaj.

Ms. Sunitha said she was excited to receive the award. One singer from each south Indian State was chosen for the award. “It’s a big honour,” she said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2019 9:15:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/award-for-ghazal-singer/article29731196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY