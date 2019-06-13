Award for filmmaker Madhusree Dutta

Noted documentary filmmaker Madhusree Dutta has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award for documentaries in connection with the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) to be held from June 21 to 26.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and a memento. The award will be presented to Madhusree Dutta by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the closing ceremony of the festival on June 26 at the Kairali Theatre.

The festival will screen some her films as part of a retrospective. These include 7 Islands and a Metro, I Live in Behrampada, Made in lndia, Memories of Fear, Scribbles on Akka.

Madhusree Dutta is a filmmaker as well as a curator and pedagogue. She is the founder and executive director of Majlis, a centre for rights discourse and multi-disciplinary art initiatives in Mumbai.

Filmmaking, theatre, visual arts, text productions; students’ movement, feminist movement, movement against communalism, movement for democratisation of art practices; cultural literacy, art pedagory; interfaces between genres, movements and disciplines form the core themes of Ms. Madhusree’s works.