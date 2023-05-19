HamberMenu
Award for Coastal Urban Cooperative Bank

The award is for top three urban banks in the State

May 19, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Coastal Urban Cooperative Bank, Kollam, has been selected for the Banking Performance Excellence Award of Kerala Bank for the financial year 2021-22. The award is for top three urban banks in the State, and Coastal Urban Cooperative Bank is winning the award for the second consecutive year. The award was handed over at a function inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram recently. Bank chairman during 2021-22 and current board member H. Basil Lal and Chief Executive Officer A.R. Shailamma received the award from Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan.

