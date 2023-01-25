HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Award for book on Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi school founder

January 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur

‘Defying Destiny: Nalini Chandran — A Life Sketch’, a book on the founder Principal of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi (HSVN) School, Thrissur, has won the Salis Mania Choice Award for the best non-fiction book of 2022.

The book is written by Deepti Menon, executive director of HSVN and daughter of Ms. Chandran, and Kalpana Ramesh, an educationist and former teacher at HSVN. The book throws light on the journey of Nalini Chandran right from her childhood, her life as a Kathakali dancer and the wife of an Army officer. The second half of the book describes the founding of the school in 1978, and the manner in which she forged ahead to create a niche for herself in the field of education at a time when English medium schools were a rarity in Kerala.

Ms. Chandran is the first Keralite to win the Derozio Award. She is also a winner of Rangojwala Award; Guruvar Award for Excellence in Teaching; Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi award for excellence in choreography; and the Charter of Honour by the Indian Medical Association, Thrissur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.