Kerala

Award for best nurse

As a mark of honour towards the service of nurses in Kerala who have relentlessly fought against the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomyas Advertising will present ₹1 lakh in cash as award for the best nurse in the State every year.

The presentation of award will be held every year on August 13.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:51:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/award-for-best-nurse/article31392161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY